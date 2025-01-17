How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Published 7:45 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 18

There are 15 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 14 UConn Huskies

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 13 Oregon Ducks

No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

Santa Clara Broncos at No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

