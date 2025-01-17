How to Watch the NBA Today, January 18 Published 7:26 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

In one of the six intriguing matchups on the NBA card today, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves will square off at Target Center.

Info on live coverage of today’s NBA action is included for you.

Watch the NBA Today – January 18

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit

AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT2

NBCS-BA and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSNX

FDSOH and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, and KUNP

KATU, SCHN, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

