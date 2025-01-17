How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Published 7:49 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

The UTSA Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers square off in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature AAC teams.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at North Texas Eagles

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

