How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18 Published 7:49 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers square off in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature AAC teams.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at North Texas Eagles

Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: