How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18 Published 11:46 am Friday, January 17, 2025

For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, we have outlined the best bets to ponder, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Wild Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 18 times this season.

So far this season, 22 games Minnesota has played finished with over 5.5 goals.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.45) and the Wild (2.96).

These two teams are allowing a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -125

In the 25 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 11-14 in those games.

Nashville is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 55.6% in this matchup.

Wild Moneyline: +105

Minnesota has secured an upset victory seven times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 18 games as the underdog).

The Wild have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 chances).

Minnesota’s implied probability to win this matchup is 48.8% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 38 points in 44 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s major contributors currently with 33 total points (14 goals and 19 assists) to his name.

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 33 points. He’s contributed 22 assists.

Juuse Saros (10-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .903 for Nashville.

Wild Points Leaders

Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 23 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 19.2%. That makes him among the leaders for Minnesota with 50 total points (1.3 per game).

Matthew Boldy has made a big impact for Minnesota this season with 39 points, thanks to 17 goals and 22 assists.

Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 39.

Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson is 18-9-3 this season, amassing 833 saves and allowing 78 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild – Home -125 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away –

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Sharks W 3-1 Away -194 1/12/2025 Golden Knights L 4-1 Away +169 1/15/2025 Oilers L 5-3 Home +187 1/18/2025 Predators – Away +105 1/20/2025 Avalanche – Away – 1/23/2025 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 1/25/2025 Flames – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: