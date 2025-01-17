How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18
Published 11:46 am Friday, January 17, 2025
For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, we have outlined the best bets to ponder, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.
Predators vs. Wild Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 18 times this season.
- So far this season, 22 games Minnesota has played finished with over 5.5 goals.
- The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.45) and the Wild (2.96).
- These two teams are allowing a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -125
- In the 25 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 11-14 in those games.
- Nashville is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 55.6% in this matchup.
Wild Moneyline: +105
- Minnesota has secured an upset victory seven times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 18 games as the underdog).
- The Wild have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 chances).
- Minnesota’s implied probability to win this matchup is 48.8% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 38 points in 44 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s major contributors currently with 33 total points (14 goals and 19 assists) to his name.
- Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 33 points. He’s contributed 22 assists.
- Juuse Saros (10-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .903 for Nashville.
Wild Points Leaders
- Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 23 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 19.2%. That makes him among the leaders for Minnesota with 50 total points (1.3 per game).
- Matthew Boldy has made a big impact for Minnesota this season with 39 points, thanks to 17 goals and 22 assists.
- Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 39.
- Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson is 18-9-3 this season, amassing 833 saves and allowing 78 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|W 5-3
|Home
|+112
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-293
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|-125
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
Wild’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/11/2025
|Sharks
|W 3-1
|Away
|-194
|1/12/2025
|Golden Knights
|L 4-1
|Away
|+169
|1/15/2025
|Oilers
|L 5-3
|Home
|+187
|1/18/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+105
|1/20/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|1/23/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25/2025
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
