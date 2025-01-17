Grizzlies vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30
Published 4:33 am Friday, January 17, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) are home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (27-13) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this season.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|123
|Points Avg.
|114
|115.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|44.9%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 12.9 points, 2.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.9 per game.
- Jackson averages 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Rockets’ Top Players
- Jalen Green tallies 21.5 points per game and also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
- This season, Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 10.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet has also contributed with 15 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Green cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.
- The Rockets’ defensive effort gets a boost from VanVleet’s 1.7 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.2 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/20
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|2/11
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
Rockets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/20
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
