Grizzlies vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30 Published 4:33 am Friday, January 17, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) are home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (27-13) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this season.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Rockets 123 Points Avg. 114 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 108 48.3% Field Goal % 44.9% 37.1% Three Point % 33.7%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 12.9 points, 2.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.9 per game.

Jackson averages 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Rockets’ Top Players

Jalen Green tallies 21.5 points per game and also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

This season, Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet has also contributed with 15 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Green cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.

The Rockets’ defensive effort gets a boost from VanVleet’s 1.7 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away –

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/20 Pistons – Home – 1/22 Cavaliers – Home – 1/25 Cavaliers – Away – 1/27 Celtics – Away – 1/28 Hawks – Away – 1/30 Grizzlies – Away – 2/1 Nets – Home – 2/3 Knicks – Away – 2/4 Nets – Away – 2/6 Timberwolves – Away – 2/8 Mavericks – Away –

