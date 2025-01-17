Divisional Round Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 9:43 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Wanting to place a wager on some anytime TD props in Week 2? The NFL schedule includes four games, so there are a variety of options to choose from. Before putting any money on Jahmyr Gibbs (-220) or any other player to find the end zone this week, take a peek at this comprehensive list of odds, which we have compiled below.

Top Divisional Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-220) Divisional Round: Lions vs. Commanders

Lions vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 4

4 Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Derrick Henry, Ravens (-210) Divisional Round: Ravens vs. Bills

Ravens vs. Bills Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-165) Divisional Round: Eagles vs. Rams

Eagles vs. Rams Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 13

13 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Saquon Barkley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM David Montgomery, Lions (-160) Divisional Round: Lions vs. Commanders

Lions vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (-140) Divisional Round: Lions vs. Commanders

Lions vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 12

12 Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-110) Divisional Round: Eagles vs. Rams

Eagles vs. Rams Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jalen Hurts’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Kyren Williams, Rams (+100) Divisional Round: Rams vs. Eagles

Rams vs. Eagles Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Kyren Williams' anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Allen, Bills (+105) Divisional Round: Bills vs. Ravens

Bills vs. Ravens Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Cook, Bills (+105) Divisional Round: Bills vs. Ravens

Bills vs. Ravens Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+130) Divisional Round: Commanders vs. Lions

Commanders vs. Lions Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 13

13 Bet on Terry McLaurin’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jameson Williams, Lions (+135) Divisional Round: Lions vs. Commanders

Lions vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on Jameson Williams’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (+145) Divisional Round: Texans vs. Chiefs

Texans vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 11

11 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Sam LaPorta, Lions (+145) Divisional Round: Lions vs. Commanders

Lions vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on Sam LaPorta’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Travis Kelce, Chiefs (+145) Divisional Round: Chiefs vs. Texans

Chiefs vs. Texans Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Travis Kelce’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Puka Nacua, Rams (+145) Divisional Round: Rams vs. Eagles

Rams vs. Eagles Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 19 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Puka Nacua’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

