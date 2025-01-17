College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 18
Published 8:49 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The Auburn Tigers versus the Georgia Bulldogs is one of many solid options on Saturday in SEC action. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Alabama +2.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -2.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Auburn -6.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -6.5
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -7.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Texas +10.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -10.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Arkansas +5.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -5.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -5.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.