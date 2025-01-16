Tulane vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 30 Published 8:03 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the Tulane Green Wave (10-8, 4-1 AAC), on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tulane vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Tulane Stat Memphis 76.2 Points For 78.8 67.8 Points Against 73.6 44.1% Field Goal % 46.4% 39.4% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7% 34.2% Three Point % 40.0% 30.0% Opponent Three Point % 32.5%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane’s Top Players

Kaleb Banks leads the Green Wave in scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 rebounds per game).

Tulane’s assists leader is Rowan Brumbaugh, who dishes out 4.8 per game.

The Green Wave are led by Kam Williams from beyond the arc. He knocks down 2.1 shots from deep per game.

Williams leads the team with 1.8 steals per game. Banks collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Tulane.

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (22.4 points per game) and assists (3.1 assists per game).

Dain Dainja’s 6.2 rebounds per game paces Memphis’ rebounding effort. He also adds 11.4 points per game.

Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.8 treys per game.

Memphis’ Haggerty has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.9 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tulane Schedule

Memphis Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: