Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 43 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:57 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 21 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
  • The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

