Spurs vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 17 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) currently features only one player. The Grizzlies have four injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 17.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Grizzlies will look for another victory over the Spurs after a 129-115 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies to the victory with a team-high 21 points. Stephon Castle put up 26 points in the Spurs’ loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jeremy Sochan PF Questionable Back 13.4 8 2.6

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: