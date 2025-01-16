Ole Miss vs. Florida Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 16 Published 1:47 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday’s contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (11-5) against the Florida Gators (11-7) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus Ole Miss. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 141.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -11.5

Ole Miss -11.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -752, Florida +525

Ole Miss vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 73, Florida 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+11.5)

Florida (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)

Ole Miss’ record against the spread so far this season is 9-4-0, while Florida’s is 1-3-0. The Rebels have a 7-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gators have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 158.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Florida has gone 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 27.9 points per game with a +446 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (28th in college basketball) and give up 51.3 per contest (second in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 10.3 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.3 per contest.

Ole Miss connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (3.7).

The Rebels’ 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 63.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 8.2 per game, committing 12.9 (38th in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.1.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (posting 79.2 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per outing, 201st in college basketball) and have a +259 scoring differential.

The 35 rebounds per game Florida accumulates rank 83rd in college basketball, 9.1 more than the 25.9 its opponents pull down.

Florida connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (226th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Florida forces 14.2 turnovers per game (287th in college basketball) while committing 14.4 (99th in college basketball).

