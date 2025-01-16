NFL Divisional Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 6:17 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

If you’re wondering about the best wager to make in the Divisional round, we’re going with the Lions at -9.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have plenty more tips, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Best Divisional Round Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

BAL-BUF | LAR-PHI | HOU-KC | WAS-DET

Pick: Bills +1 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 2.2 points Spread: Ravens -1

Ravens -1 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 10.3 points Spread: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 8.9 points Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs -8.5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -9.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 13.9 points Spread: Lions -9.5

Lions -9.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Divisional Round Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51.5 – Ravens vs. Bills

Under 55.5 – Commanders vs. Lions

Over 44 – Rams vs. Eagles

Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs

