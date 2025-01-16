NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 17
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Charlotte Hornets versus the Chicago Bulls is one of many solid options on today’s NBA slate.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 17
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Celtics -11.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Pelicans -8.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Bucks -11.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -6.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Lakers -11.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
