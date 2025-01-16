NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 17 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets versus the Chicago Bulls is one of many solid options on today’s NBA slate.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 17

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics -11.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.3 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9.3 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.2 total projected points)

Over (217.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSN

MSG and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Pelicans -8.5

Pelicans -8.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Bucks -11.5

Bucks -11.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 10.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI

SportsNet and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.2 total projected points)

Over (223.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK

KFAA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)

Over (231 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Lakers -11.5

Lakers -11.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 7.4 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 7.4 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and YES

SportsNet LA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

