NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Spurs Picks for January 17 Published 11:39 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

To find the best bets you can make on Friday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Memphis is 27-14-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, San Antonio is 20-19-0 this year.

The Grizzlies are 18-9 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The Spurs have an ATS record of 12-13 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





In 17 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 239.5 combined points.

The Spurs have played eight games this season that have had more than 239.5 combined points scored.

Memphis has had an average of 232.9 points in its games this season, 6.6 fewer than this matchup’s total.

San Antonio’s contests this season have a 224.5-point average over/under, 15 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the league this season, while the Spurs’ offense racks up the 22nd-most.

The Spurs have allowed the 12th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 24th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-135)

The Grizzlies have won 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Spurs have won in eight, or 32%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Memphis has won 18 of its 25 games, or 72%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

This year, San Antonio has won six of 22 games when listed as at least +110 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

id: