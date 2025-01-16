Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:08 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 24 games, with 32 points in total.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).
- In 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have allowed 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
- The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|43
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|18
|Assists
|0
