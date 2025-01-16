Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:08 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 24 games, with 32 points in total.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).
  • In 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have allowed 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
  • The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
32 Points 0
14 Goals 0
18 Assists 0

