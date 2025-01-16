Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 18:08 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 24 games, with 32 points in total.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).

In 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have allowed 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 32 Points 0 14 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

