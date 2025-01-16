January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
In a Thursday NHL schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Washington Capitals versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to watch.
Coverage of all the NHL action on Thursday is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch January 16 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|New Jersey Devils @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Los Angeles Kings @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
