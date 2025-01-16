January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

In a Thursday NHL schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Washington Capitals versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to watch.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Thursday is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
New Jersey Devils @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
San Jose Sharks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Chicago Blackhawks @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New York Rangers @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Los Angeles Kings @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

