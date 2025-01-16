How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 17 Published 11:54 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

Southwest Division foes square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) at Frost Bank Center on January 17, 2025. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Memphis is 23-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

The 123.0 points per game the Grizzlies put up are 11.0 more points than the Spurs give up (112.0).

Memphis is 25-8 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 16-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 12th.

The Spurs score only 3.5 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Grizzlies allow (115.2).

When it scores more than 115.2 points, San Antonio is 11-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 123.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 122.6 points per contest.

Memphis is ceding 111.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (119.2).

In home games, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game (14.3) than in road games (13.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (37.0%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Spurs are scoring more points at home (114.6 per game) than on the road (108.4). But they are also conceding more at home (112.9) than away (110.9).

In 2024-25 San Antonio is conceding 2.0 more points per game at home (112.9) than on the road (110.9).

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (29.9 per game) than on the road (26.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Foot

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jeremy Sochan Out Back

