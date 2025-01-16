How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16

SEC teams will be on Thursday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels

