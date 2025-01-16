How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16
Published 3:49 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
SEC teams will be on Thursday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Today’s SEC Games
Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
