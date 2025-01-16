How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16 Published 3:49 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

SEC teams will be on Thursday’s college basketball schedule for six games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

