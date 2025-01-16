How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 16 Published 9:45 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-5) battle the Florida Gators (11-7) in a matchup of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it will air on SEC Network.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Gators are 28th in the country on offense (79.2 points scored per game) and 201st defensively (64.8 points allowed).

Ole Miss ranks sixth-best in college basketball by allowing just 25.3 rebounds per game. It ranks 63rd in college basketball by grabbing 35.6 rebounds per contest.

The Gators are 107th in the nation in assists (14.6 per game) in 2024-25.

With 21.1 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss is 21st-best in college basketball. It ranks 38th in college basketball by averaging 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Gators are 225th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.7 per game) and 119th in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Ole Miss is allowing opponents to post a 28.5% three-point percentage this year (92nd-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by giving up just 3.7 threes per contest (fifth-best).

The Gators take 29.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 70.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.2% of the Gators’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 79.8% are 2-pointers.

Florida 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, Florida is 83rd in the nation in rebounds (35 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (25.9).

In 2024-25, Florida is 100th in the country in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and 287th in turnovers forced (14.2).

Florida is 243rd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 177th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.4%).

In 2024-25, the Gators have attempted 29.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 70.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.2% of the Gators’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 79.8% have been 2-pointers.



Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kennedy Todd-Williams 16 12.3 5.4 3.1 1.6 1 1.2 Sira Thienou 16 12.1 5 2.1 2.5 0.3 0.9 Starr Jacobs 16 11 6.6 1.2 1.6 0.4 0 Madison Scott 16 10.6 5.2 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.2 Kirsten Deans 16 9.6 2.2 2.9 1.1 0.2 1.7

Florida’s Top Players

Gators Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Liv McGill 18 16.1 4.3 5.1 1.9 0.5 1.6 Ra Shaya Kyle 18 14.9 9.6 1.3 0.6 0.6 0 Jeriah Warren 17 13.9 4.6 2.2 1.5 0.6 1.9 Laila Reynolds 13 10.6 3.5 2.9 1.1 0.8 0.2 Alexia Gassett 17 6.8 5.1 1 0.9 1 0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET

Florida’s Upcoming Schedule

January 16 at Ole Miss at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. LSU at 1:00 PM ET

January 26 at Auburn at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

February 3 at Arkansas at 7:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Alabama at 7:00 PM ET



