How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream – January 16
Published 6:42 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) battle PJ Haggerty and the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Liacouras Center, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 129th.
- The 78.8 points per game the Tigers score are just 4.6 more points than the Owls give up (74.2).
- Memphis is 8-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Temple Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.7% the Tigers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Temple is 7-4 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Owls are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 107th.
- The Owls put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 73.6 the Tigers give up.
- When Temple gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 7-2.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is scoring 78.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is performing better offensively, averaging 80.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers cede 73 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse in home games this season, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game and a 39.8% percentage in road games.
Temple Home & Away Comparison
- Temple scores 84 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.
- At home, the Owls concede 71.5 points per game. Away, they give up 69.4.
- Temple makes more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 90-62
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|W 68-64
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|W 74-70
|FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|–
|FedExForum
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/3/2025
|Wichita State
|W 91-85
|Liacouras Center
|1/8/2025
|@ East Carolina
|L 80-79
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/11/2025
|@ Rice
|W 73-70
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/16/2025
|Memphis
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|Tulane
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Liacouras Center
|1/22/2025
|@ North Texas
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|UNT Coliseum
