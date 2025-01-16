How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream – January 16 Published 6:42 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) battle PJ Haggerty and the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Liacouras Center, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 129th.

The 78.8 points per game the Tigers score are just 4.6 more points than the Owls give up (74.2).

Memphis is 8-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.7% the Tigers’ opponents have shot this season.

Temple is 7-4 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Owls are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 107th.

The Owls put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 73.6 the Tigers give up.

When Temple gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 7-2.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is scoring 78.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is performing better offensively, averaging 80.3 points per contest.

The Tigers cede 73 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse in home games this season, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game and a 39.8% percentage in road games.

Temple Home & Away Comparison

Temple scores 84 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.

At home, the Owls concede 71.5 points per game. Away, they give up 69.4.

Temple makes more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic W 90-62 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas W 68-64 FedExForum 1/11/2025 East Carolina W 74-70 FedExForum 1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena 1/23/2025 Wichita State – FedExForum

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/3/2025 Wichita State W 91-85 Liacouras Center 1/8/2025 @ East Carolina L 80-79 Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 1/11/2025 @ Rice W 73-70 Tudor Fieldhouse 1/16/2025 Memphis Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 Tulane Liacouras Center 1/22/2025 @ North Texas UNT Coliseum

