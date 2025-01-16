Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 17 Published 9:18 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-20) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Frost Bank Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 17, 2025. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Grizzlies (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.5)

Grizzlies (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

The Grizzlies’ .659 ATS win percentage (27-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs’ .513 mark (20-19-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Memphis (16-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64%) than San Antonio (10-12) does as the underdog (45.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, San Antonio and its opponents don’t do it as often (51.3% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (65.9%).

The Grizzlies have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-7) this season while the Spurs have a .320 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-17).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are allowing 115.2 points per game this year (22nd-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined offensively, posting 123 points per contest (best).

Memphis is allowing 43.3 boards per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48.1 rebounds per game (second-best).

With 29.5 dimes per game, the Grizzlies rank third-best in the league in the category.

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.8 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks second-worst in the league by committing 16.3 turnovers per contest.

With 14 threes per game, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA. They own a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 10th in the league.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Spurs are 16th in the league on offense (111.7 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (112 points conceded).

In 2024-25, San Antonio is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.6 per game) and 25th in rebounds conceded (45.7).

The Spurs are seventh in the NBA in assists (28.5 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is 15th in the NBA in committing them (13.8 per game). It is fourth-worst in forcing them (12.6 per game).

In 2024-25, the Spurs are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (13.7 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

