College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 16

Published 12:47 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Tigers versus the Temple Owls is a game to see on the Thursday AAC college basketball slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -8.5 vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 8.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Memphis -8.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

