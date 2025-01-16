Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16 Published 4:51 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 16

Thursday, January 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-253)

Predators (-253) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 43 12 25 37 Jonathan Marchessault 43 14 18 32 Roman Josi 39 8 21 29 Steven Stamkos 43 14 14 28 Ryan O’Reilly 40 13 13 26 Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor Bedard 44 12 27 39 Teuvo Teravainen 44 10 21 31 Ryan Donato 42 13 11 24 Taylor Hall 43 8 14 22 Tyler Bertuzzi 44 14 8 22

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 106 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 18th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 135 (3.1 per game).

The Predators’ 19.67% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the league.

The Blackhawks have scored 112 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

Chicago’s 152 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 11th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 23.36%.

