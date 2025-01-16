Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16
Published 4:51 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-253)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|43
|12
|25
|37
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|14
|18
|32
|Roman Josi
|39
|8
|21
|29
|Steven Stamkos
|43
|14
|14
|28
|Ryan O’Reilly
|40
|13
|13
|26
|Blackhawks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor Bedard
|44
|12
|27
|39
|Teuvo Teravainen
|44
|10
|21
|31
|Ryan Donato
|42
|13
|11
|24
|Taylor Hall
|43
|8
|14
|22
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|44
|14
|8
|22
Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 106 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville is ranked 18th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 135 (3.1 per game).
- The Predators’ 19.67% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have scored 112 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.
- Chicago’s 152 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 11th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 23.36%.
