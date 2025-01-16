Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 17
Published 4:17 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
Friday’s college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the UCLA Bruins.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Iowa +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +2.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Boise State +3.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fresno State -2.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Fresno State by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Fresno State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Akron -2.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Akron by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Robert Morris -4.5 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Robert Morris by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Robert Morris (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State -6.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +8.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Providence +7.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Providence Friars at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Youngstown State +5.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins at Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
