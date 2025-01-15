Winter is here, so…soup’s on! Published 10:51 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t actually “love” freezing cold temperatures, icy roads and sky-rocketing electric bills as a result of the first two factors.

However, now that cold weather seems to have arrived – after all, it’s officially been “winter” for a few weeks now – it’s time to start thinking about ways to keep warm.

That goal extends to meals…after all, we know there’s nothing better than hot soup with a skillet of cornbread to ward off the aftereffects of a cold, dreary winter day.

I’ve always loved making and eating soup, but my favorites haven’t always been doctor-approved. After reading about healthier versions filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, I became more intentional about the soups I was eating.

Here are three recipes to get us through the current arctic-like weather – two would pass health experts’ tests; one is “not exactly healthy,” but too delicious to leave out.

Here’s to weathering Winter 2025 in a healthier way!

Winter Detox Soup

(this soup contains a lot of ingredients, but is so easy; everything is thrown into one pot and cooks together)

3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

5 cloves garlic, minced or 1 tablespoon of minced garlic from a jar

2 yellow onions, diced

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, diced

5 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 head green cabbage, chopped

5 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 zucchini, peeled and chopped

1 pound green beans, trimmed and chopped (can use frozen)

12 cups chicken stock

1 can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon

4 cups fresh spinach, trimmed and chopped

1 cup dried couscous

Sauté garlic in oil. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add in all other fresh vegetables (except spinach and couscous) and sauté for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add broth, can of tomatoes and bouillon to pot. Simmer for 3 hours. Add couscous 30-45 minutes before serving; then add spinach 5 minutes before serving.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

1 pound orzo pasta

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium carrots, chopped, or more to taste

3 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 bay leaf

3 (32 ounce) cartons low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 lemon, zested

8 ounces cooked chicken breast, chopped

1 (8 ounce) package baby spinach leaves

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Stir in orzo and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered until partially cooked through but not yet soft, about 5 minutes; drain and rinse with cold water until cooled completely.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion; cook and stir until vegetables begin to soften and onion becomes translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Season mixture with thyme, oregano, bay leaf, salt, and black pepper; continue cooking another 30 seconds before pouring chicken broth into the pot.

Bring broth to a boil. Partially cover the pot, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until vegetables are just tender, about 10 minutes. Stir orzo, lemon juice, and lemon zest into broth; add chicken. Cook until chicken and orzo are heated through, about 5 minutes. Add baby spinach; cook until spinach wilts into broth and orzo is tender, 2 to 3 minutes.

Crockpot Lasagna Soup

1 pound ground chuck

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (14.5 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (32 ounce) carton beef broth

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, or more to taste

5 lasagna noodles (add more to taste; I always do!)

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 dollops ricotta cheese (optional)

Crumble ground chuck in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Drain. Place beef in the bottom of a slow cooker. Add bell pepper, onion, diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, beef broth, mushrooms, and Italian seasoning. Cook on low 4 hours.

Add broken lasagna noodles. Cook on Low until noodles are tender, about 45 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add mozzarella cheese a few minutes before removing from heat; stir until melted. Serve with ricotta cheese for those that want to top off their bowl with it.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.