Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 12 of 43 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 152 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: