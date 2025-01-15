Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16?
Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Can we count on Roman Josi scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in six of 39 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 152 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
