Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – January 16
Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Nashville Predators (14-22-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-2) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 16, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place and the Blackhawks are 16th in the Western Conference.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|43
|12
|25
|37
|63
|26
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|14
|18
|32
|55
|5
|D Roman Josi
|39
|8
|21
|29
|63
|20
|F Steven Stamkos
|43
|14
|14
|28
|23
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|40
|13
|13
|26
|33
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.47 (31st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)
- Shots: 29 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.1 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 19.67 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.95 (6th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Blackhawks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Connor Bedard
|44
|12
|27
|39
|45
|12
|F Teuvo Teravainen
|44
|10
|21
|31
|38
|8
|F Ryan Donato
|42
|13
|11
|24
|15
|15
|F Taylor Hall
|43
|8
|14
|22
|39
|23
|F Tyler Bertuzzi
|44
|14
|8
|22
|27
|15
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Blackhawks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.55 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.45 (30th)
- Shots: 25.1 (32nd)
- Shots Allowed: 30.4 (28th)
- Power Play %: 23.36 (11th)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.33 (4th)
Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 16 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 20 vs. Hurricanes: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 24 vs. Lightning: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Panthers: 1:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- February 5 vs. Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- February 7 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.
id: