Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – January 16 Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Nashville Predators (14-22-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-2) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on January 16, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place and the Blackhawks are 16th in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 43 12 25 37 63 26 F Jonathan Marchessault 43 14 18 32 55 5 D Roman Josi 39 8 21 29 63 20 F Steven Stamkos 43 14 14 28 23 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 40 13 13 26 33 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.47 (31st)

2.47 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)

3.14 (22nd) Shots: 29 (12th)

29 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.1 (23rd)

29.1 (23rd) Power Play %: 19.67 (20th)

19.67 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 82.95 (6th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Blackhawks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Connor Bedard 44 12 27 39 45 12 F Teuvo Teravainen 44 10 21 31 38 8 F Ryan Donato 42 13 11 24 15 15 F Taylor Hall 43 8 14 22 39 23 F Tyler Bertuzzi 44 14 8 22 27 15

Blackhawks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.55 (30th)

2.55 (30th) Goals Allowed: 3.45 (30th)

3.45 (30th) Shots: 25.1 (32nd)

25.1 (32nd) Shots Allowed: 30.4 (28th)

30.4 (28th) Power Play %: 23.36 (11th)

23.36 (11th) Penalty Kill %: 83.33 (4th)

Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 16 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 18 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 20 vs. Hurricanes: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 24 vs. Lightning: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 26 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 28 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 30 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 1 at Panthers: 1:00 PM ET on ABC

February 5 vs. Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on TNT

February 7 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 25 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 3 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 5 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

