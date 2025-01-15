Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 15 Published 12:28 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Top-25 teams will hit the court in six games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Kansas Jayhawks playing the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 75, Kansas 71

Iowa State 75, Kansas 71 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 3.5 points

Iowa State by 3.5 points Pick ATS: Kansas (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 81, Penn State 70

Michigan State 81, Penn State 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 10.3 points

Michigan State by 10.3 points Pick ATS: Penn State (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Georgia 65

Tennessee 74, Georgia 65 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 9.2 points

Tennessee by 9.2 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, West Virginia 61

Houston 74, West Virginia 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 13 points

Houston by 13 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Washington Huskies vs. No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Washington 69

Purdue 77, Washington 69 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 8 points

Purdue by 8 points Pick ATS: Purdue (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels vs. No. 22 Utah State Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Utah State 77, UNLV 70

Utah State 77, UNLV 70 Projected Favorite: Utah State by 7 points

Utah State by 7 points Pick ATS: Utah State (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

