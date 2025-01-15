Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – January 16 Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Currently, the Nashville Predators (14-22-7) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Connor Murphy D Out Groin Craig Smith C Questionable Back

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 106 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, conceding 135 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their -29 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks’ 112 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Chicago gives up 3.4 goals per game (152 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-247) Blackhawks (+200) 5.5

