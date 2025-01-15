Ole Miss vs. Texas Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, January 29 Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday’s SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) facing the Texas Longhorns (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Texas 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Texas 78.7 Points For 81.9 64.6 Points Against 65.4 45.0% Field Goal % 49.8% 40.2% Opponent Field Goal % 40.5% 35.4% Three Point % 39.2% 29.1% Opponent Three Point % 32.0%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels scoring leader is Sean Pedulla, who averages 13.9 points per game.

Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 6.5 rebounds a game and Jaylen Murray leads the squad with 4.1 assists per matchup.

Pedulla makes 2.2 treys per game to lead the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who collects 2.4 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.2 blocks a game.

Texas’ Top Players

The Longhorns leader in scoring is Tre Johnson with 18.9 points per game. He also adds 2.7 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game.

Arthur Kaluma (8.2 rebounds per game) and Julian Larry (4.1 assists per game) are the Texas leaders in rebounds and assists.

Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, averaging 2.6 treys per game.

Jordan Pope tops Texas in steals with 1.2 per game, and Kadin Shedrick leads the squad in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Texas Schedule

id: