Nurses Pinned at Holmes Published 10:42 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Holmes Community College Grenada Campus held a pinning ceremony for the Associate Degree Nursing Class of 2024 on Dec. 12 in the Corey Forum. The Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program offers a curriculum for those seeking an ADN degree and to qualify to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) as well as licensing from the Mississippi State Board of Nursing. Panola County residents taking part in the pinning ceremony were Kayla Brower, Nancy Ware, Alma Byrd, and Heather Dalrymple. (Contributed)