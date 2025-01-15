Memphis vs. Temple Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 16 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Thursday’s game at Liacouras Center has the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) going head to head against the Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 16. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 win for Memphis, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against Temple. The two sides are expected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Line: Memphis -7.5

Memphis -7.5 Point total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -334, Temple +265

Memphis vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 80, Temple 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Temple

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Memphis is 9-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Temple’s 7-8-0 ATS record. The Tigers have an 8-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 10-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 157.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Temple has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 73.6 per outing (244th in college basketball).

The 32.7 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 185th in the country. Its opponents pull down 31.9 per contest.

Memphis knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) at a 40.0% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from deep.

The Tigers’ 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 156th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 162nd in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.3 (341st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (97th in college basketball).

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 74.2 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

The 33.6 rebounds per game Temple accumulates rank 127th in the nation. Their opponents grab 34.1.

Temple hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (252nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (85th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from deep.

Temple forces 11.5 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (106th in college basketball).

