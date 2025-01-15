Investing for grandchildren program at First Security Bank

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Staff reports

First Security Bank will hold a free community workshop titled “Investing In Your Grandchildren’s Future” on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The workshop will begin at 10:30 in the First Security Trust Department building adjacent to the main branch on Hwy. 6W. Seating is limited and those interested may reserve a seat by contacting Belinda Morris at 563-9311 Ext. 1130 or emailing bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com

Lora Young and Brady Bright will be the program presenters.

Questions that will be answered include: Why should grandparents invest for their grandchildren? What is meant by generational wealth transfer? What is meant by using the investments at the right time? How should grandparents invest a lump sum for their grandchildren? Should grandparents invest in their own name for their grandchildren?

Why should grandparents not invest in the name of the parents of their grandchildren?

 

