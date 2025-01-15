How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16
Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
There are 10 games featuring a ranked team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arizona Wildcats at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 California Golden Bears at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
