How to Watch the NBA Today, January 16
Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Today’s NBA schedule has a lot in store. Among the five games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 16
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
