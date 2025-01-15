How to Watch the NBA Today, January 16 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has a lot in store. Among the five games is the Cleveland Cavaliers playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 16

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT2 and AZFamily

MNMT2 and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSIN

FDSDET and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: