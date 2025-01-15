How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 15
Published 7:46 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The UTSA Roadrunners (14-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-12) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Memphis vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Email newsletter signup
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Roadrunners are 151st in college basketball offensively (67.6 points scored per game) and 16th-best on defense (54.7 points allowed).
- Memphis ranks 158th in the nation with 32.9 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th-worst in college basketball.
- The Roadrunners are 126th in college basketball in assists (14.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (285th-ranked).
- The Roadrunners make 5.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 29.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 267th and 228th, respectively, in the nation.
- Memphis is ceding 6.1 threes per game (184th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 29.7% three-point percentage (144th-ranked).
- The Roadrunners take 29.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 70.7% of their shots, with 79.6% of their makes coming from there.
UTSA 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively, the Roadrunners are the 151st-ranked squad in the nation (67.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th-best (54.7 points allowed per game).
- UTSA is 28th in the country in rebounds per game (37.6) and seventh-best in rebounds allowed (25.6).
- This season the Roadrunners are ranked 126th in the nation in assists at 14.3 per game.
- In 2024-25, UTSA is 270th in the nation in turnovers committed (17.4 per game) and 128th in turnovers forced (17).
- At 5.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc, the Roadrunners are 267th and 228th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- Giving up 5.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from beyond the arc, UTSA is 124th and 239th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25, the Roadrunners have attempted 29.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.4% of the Roadrunners’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 79.6% have been 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|15
|16.9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.9
|0.4
|2.5
|Alasia Smith
|15
|12.3
|8.3
|1.8
|2.2
|0.9
|0.5
|DeeDee Hagemann
|6
|12.2
|2.2
|6.2
|1.2
|0
|1
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|15
|10.4
|4.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.1
|0.9
UTSA’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordyn Jenkins
|16
|19.7
|7
|0.8
|1.3
|1.4
|0.8
|Sidney Love
|15
|10.9
|3.7
|3.9
|1.5
|0.3
|1.1
|Nina De Leon Negron
|15
|9.7
|5
|5.1
|1.7
|0
|1.3
|Idara Udo
|16
|7.3
|6.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.8
|0.1
|Cheyenne Rowe
|16
|5.3
|3.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET
- February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
- February 5 at Temple at 7:00 PM ET
UTSA’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 15 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at UAB at 2:00 PM ET
- January 22 vs. Tulsa at 7:30 PM ET
- January 29 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 1 vs. Temple at 3:00 PM ET
- February 4 vs. North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!