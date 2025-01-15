How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 15 Published 7:46 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners (14-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-12) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Email newsletter signup

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Roadrunners are 151st in college basketball offensively (67.6 points scored per game) and 16th-best on defense (54.7 points allowed).

Memphis ranks 158th in the nation with 32.9 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th-worst in college basketball.

The Roadrunners are 126th in college basketball in assists (14.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (285th-ranked).

The Roadrunners make 5.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 29.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 267th and 228th, respectively, in the nation.

Memphis is ceding 6.1 threes per game (184th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 29.7% three-point percentage (144th-ranked).

The Roadrunners take 29.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 20.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 70.7% of their shots, with 79.6% of their makes coming from there.

UTSA 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Roadrunners are the 151st-ranked squad in the nation (67.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th-best (54.7 points allowed per game).

UTSA is 28th in the country in rebounds per game (37.6) and seventh-best in rebounds allowed (25.6).

This season the Roadrunners are ranked 126th in the nation in assists at 14.3 per game.

In 2024-25, UTSA is 270th in the nation in turnovers committed (17.4 per game) and 128th in turnovers forced (17).

At 5.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc, the Roadrunners are 267th and 228th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 5.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from beyond the arc, UTSA is 124th and 239th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Roadrunners have attempted 29.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.4% of the Roadrunners’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 79.6% have been 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 15 16.9 2.9 0.9 0.9 0.4 2.5 Alasia Smith 15 12.3 8.3 1.8 2.2 0.9 0.5 DeeDee Hagemann 6 12.2 2.2 6.2 1.2 0 1 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 15 10.4 4.1 2.8 1.5 0.1 0.9

UTSA’s Top Players

Roadrunners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordyn Jenkins 16 19.7 7 0.8 1.3 1.4 0.8 Sidney Love 15 10.9 3.7 3.9 1.5 0.3 1.1 Nina De Leon Negron 15 9.7 5 5.1 1.7 0 1.3 Idara Udo 16 7.3 6.1 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.1 Cheyenne Rowe 16 5.3 3.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.1

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

February 5 at Temple at 7:00 PM ET

UTSA’s Upcoming Schedule

January 15 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at UAB at 2:00 PM ET

January 22 vs. Tulsa at 7:30 PM ET

January 29 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. Temple at 3:00 PM ET

February 4 vs. North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: