How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16
Published 11:49 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Thursday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 18 times this season.
- A total of 25 of Chicago’s games have ended with over 5.5 goals this season.
- The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.47) and the Blackhawks (2.55).
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -263
- The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).
- Nashville is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -263.
- The Predators have a 72.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Blackhawks Moneyline: +215
- In Chicago’s 41 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 13 wins.
- The Blackhawks have won two games with moneyline odds of +215 or longer (in 10 such games).
- Chicago has a 31.7% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Chicago 2
Predators Points Leaders
- With 12 goals and 25 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (37 points).
- Having scored 14 goals and adding 18 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville through 43 games.
- With 29 points through 39 games (eight goals and 21 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 9 wins and 18 losses this season while allowing 89 goals with 822 saves.
Blackhawks Points Leaders
- Chicago’s Connor Bedard has collected 27 assists and 12 goals in 44 games, good for 39 points.
- Teuvo Teravainen’s 31 points this season, including 10 goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.
- Ryan Donato has 13 goals and 11 assists for Nashville.
- Petr Mrazek has an .893 save percentage (50th in the league), with 659 total saves, while conceding 79 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together an 8-16-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|L 5-2
|Away
|+133
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|W 5-3
|Home
|+112
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Home
|-263
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
Blackhawks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/10/2025
|Red Wings
|L 5-3
|Away
|+152
|1/11/2025
|Oilers
|L 4-3
|Home
|+318
|1/13/2025
|Flames
|L 5-2
|Home
|+135
|1/16/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+215
|1/18/2025
|Golden Knights
|–
|Home
|–
|1/20/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.