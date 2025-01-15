How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16 Published 11:49 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Thursday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 18 times this season.

A total of 25 of Chicago’s games have ended with over 5.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.47) and the Blackhawks (2.55).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -263

The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

Nashville is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -263.

The Predators have a 72.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +215

In Chicago’s 41 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 13 wins.

The Blackhawks have won two games with moneyline odds of +215 or longer (in 10 such games).

Chicago has a 31.7% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Predators Points Leaders

With 12 goals and 25 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (37 points).

Having scored 14 goals and adding 18 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville through 43 games.

With 29 points through 39 games (eight goals and 21 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 9 wins and 18 losses this season while allowing 89 goals with 822 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Chicago’s Connor Bedard has collected 27 assists and 12 goals in 44 games, good for 39 points.

Teuvo Teravainen’s 31 points this season, including 10 goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.

Ryan Donato has 13 goals and 11 assists for Nashville.

Petr Mrazek has an .893 save percentage (50th in the league), with 659 total saves, while conceding 79 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together an 8-16-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home -263 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/10/2025 Red Wings L 5-3 Away +152 1/11/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +318 1/13/2025 Flames L 5-2 Home +135 1/16/2025 Predators – Away +215 1/18/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/20/2025 Hurricanes – Home – 1/24/2025 Lightning – Home –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

