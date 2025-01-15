Fun with Bob

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Staff reports

{"data":{"product":"tiktok"}}

Last weekend’s snow had children of all ages scooping and packing the perfect snowman powder into their versions of the iconic winter creatures across Batesville and Panola County. On Mill Cross Rd., Baylor and Bristol Childs spent a few cold hours on Friday building an impressive figure they named Bob. Like his famous ancestor Frosty, Bob began to melt as the temperature increased, and by Sunday was another lump of dirty snow, preserved in the memories of happy children and social media posts. The siblings are the children of Brett and Amy Childs. (Contributed)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Lifeguard told to curtail hospital pickups

Sweet Olives are good landscape shrubs or trees

Hyde-Smith pushing for permanent Daylight Saving Time – backs Sunshine Protection Act

Batesville using brine mixture ahead of snow; MDOT has state roads, bridges treated

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow