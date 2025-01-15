Fun with Bob Published 9:57 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Last weekend’s snow had children of all ages scooping and packing the perfect snowman powder into their versions of the iconic winter creatures across Batesville and Panola County. On Mill Cross Rd., Baylor and Bristol Childs spent a few cold hours on Friday building an impressive figure they named Bob. Like his famous ancestor Frosty, Bob began to melt as the temperature increased, and by Sunday was another lump of dirty snow, preserved in the memories of happy children and social media posts. The siblings are the children of Brett and Amy Childs. (Contributed)