College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The SEC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the Georgia Bulldogs squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers, should provide some fireworks — scroll down for predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Vanderbilt -8.5 vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Vanderbilt -8.5
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Georgia +11 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -11
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas +2.5 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Oklahoma -2.5
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

