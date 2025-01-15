College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The SEC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the Georgia Bulldogs squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers, should provide some fireworks — scroll down for predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Vanderbilt -8.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -8.5

Vanderbilt -8.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Georgia +11 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -11

Tennessee -11 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas +2.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Oklahoma -2.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: