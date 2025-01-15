College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 15 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday’s AAC college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the Tulane Green Wave, and we have predictions against the spread in this article for all the matchups.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at South Florida Bulls

UAB Blazers at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -2.5

UAB -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulane +2 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -2

Florida Atlantic -2 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: January 15

January 15 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

