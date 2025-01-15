College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 15

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 15

Wednesday’s AAC college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Florida Atlantic Owls playing the Tulane Green Wave, and we have predictions against the spread in this article for all the matchups.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UAB Blazers at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UAB -2.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane +2 vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 0.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida Atlantic -2
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 15
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Wednesday, January 15

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 15

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 14

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow