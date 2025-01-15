City says no party primaries Published 10:38 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Only independents listed on ballot

Candidates for City of Batesville mayor and aldermen seats are learning that all candidates will be required to qualify under the Independent clause that does not allow their names to appear on a ballot with a Democratic or Republican affiliation.

Anyone who desires to be on the ballot, the following steps must be taken:

A Qualifying Statement of Intent (Independent candidate) may be picked up from City Hall.

A Candidate Petition (Independent candidate) to obtain 50 qualified voter signatures from the respective Ward as necessary.

The signed Candidate Petition must be submitted to the City Clerk and the signatures thereon must be verified by the City Clerk prior to the January 31, 2025, 5:00 p.m. deadline.”

All of the election material needed for a candidate to qualify, and voter information, is available on the Secretary of State’s website with easily accessible PDF forms that can be downloaded and printed.

State election law states that primary elections are held in municipalities where parties have established and recorded executive committees. Those committees are not formed in Batesville (county committees are separate) resulting in the option of having Independent candidates only.