Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 14

Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs taking on the Auburn Tigers. See the article below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Indiana 73

Illinois 79, Indiana 73 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.8 points

Illinois by 5.8 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Ole Miss 74

Alabama 82, Ole Miss 74 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 8 points

Alabama by 8 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Mississippi State 71

Auburn 82, Mississippi State 71 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.9 points

Auburn by 10.9 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 78, Texas A&M 76

Kentucky 78, Texas A&M 76 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.3 points

Kentucky by 2.3 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 80, DePaul 69

Marquette 80, DePaul 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 10.7 points

Marquette by 10.7 points Pick ATS: DePaul (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 80, Missouri 72

Florida 80, Missouri 72 Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.4 points

Florida by 8.4 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Ohio State 74

Wisconsin 79, Ohio State 74 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 4.4 points

Wisconsin by 4.4 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 85, Miami (FL) 61

Duke 85, Miami (FL) 61 Projected Favorite: Duke by 24.1 points

Duke by 24.1 points Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 25 Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 78, Baylor 72

Arizona 78, Baylor 72 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 5.8 points

Arizona by 5.8 points Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

