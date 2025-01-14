Spurs vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 15 Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

As they get ready to meet the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) on Wednesday, January 15 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Spurs have listed one injured player.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Spurs came out on top in their last game 126-102 against the Lakers on Monday. Stephon Castle totaled 23 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Spurs.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 120-118 loss to the Rockets in their most recent outing on Monday. Ja Morant’s team-leading 29 points paced the Grizzlies in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jeremy Sochan PF Questionable Back 13.4 8 2.6

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: