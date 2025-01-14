Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 39 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.

O’Reilly has 25 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in 20 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 39 Games 0 25 Points 0 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

