Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 39 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.
- O’Reilly has 25 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
- In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 20 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|39
|Games
|0
|25
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
