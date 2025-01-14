Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.
- Josi has 28 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
- In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with nine multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have given up 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
- The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|38
|Games
|0
|28
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|0
