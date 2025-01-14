Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.
  • Josi has 28 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
  • In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have given up 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
  • The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
38 Games 0
28 Points 0
8 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

