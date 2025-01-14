Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.

Josi has 28 points overall, with at least one point in 19 different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 38 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have given up 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.

The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 0 28 Points 0 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

