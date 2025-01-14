NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 15
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -13.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 10.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS
- TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Bucks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
- Total: 211.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Bulls -1.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Hornets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: SCHN and ALT
- TV Channel: SCHN and ALT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Timberwolves -5.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Lakers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Clippers -14.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.1 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSC
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSC
