NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15

The Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 15

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)

Over (223.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 10.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 10.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 211.5 points

211.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.5 total projected points)

Over (215.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Bulls -1.5

Bulls -1.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 244.5 points

244.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.1 total projected points)

Over (238.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hornets -5.5

Hornets -5.5 Spread Pick: Jazz (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Jazz (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -1.5

Rockets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SCHN and ALT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Timberwolves -5.5

Timberwolves -5.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.4 total projected points)

Over (219.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers -4.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.0 total projected points)

Over (223.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Clippers -14.5

Clippers -14.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.1 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 10.1 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.0 total projected points)

Over (219.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: YES and FDSSC

