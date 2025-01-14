NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Spurs Picks for January 15 Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Southwest Division foes meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at Frost Bank Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The Spurs are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

To find the best bets you can make on Wednesday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSW and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best Bets

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 3.5)

Memphis is 26-14-0 against the spread this season.

San Antonio’s record against the spread is 20-18-0.

The Grizzlies’ ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 13-6.

The Spurs have an ATS record of 10-9 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (238.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in 16 of 40 games this season.

The Spurs and their opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in seven of 38 games this season.

Memphis has an average total of 232.8 in its outings this year, 5.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for San Antonio’s matchups this season is 224.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies are the highest scoring team in the league this year. The Spurs have scored the 21st-most points.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 24th-ranked scoring defense while the Spurs are the 10th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-155)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 19 (73.1%) of those contests.

The Spurs have been victorious in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, San Antonio has won six of 18 games when listed as at least +125 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 60.8% chance to win.

