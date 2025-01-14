Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
  • Marchessault has 31 points overall, with at least one point in 23 different games.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 23 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Golden Knights

