Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

Marchessault has 31 points overall, with at least one point in 23 different games.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 23 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Golden Knights

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

