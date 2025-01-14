January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The NHL schedule today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Edmonton Oilers squaring off against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres 6 p.m. ET TNT Max Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild 8:30 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

